Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A03 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Updated: 26 November 2021 12:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A03 comes in Black, Blue, and Red colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is seen to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 is listed to support Dolby Atmos
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A03 has been officially unveiled by the company. The phone's pricing and availability details have not been revealed but specifications have been listed in an infographic. The phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. There is a square camera module at the back that houses a dual camera setup. There are two sensors sitting one below the other and the flash sits alongside. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and has been unveiled in three colour options.

Aside from pricing, availability information is also not known although Samsung did say it may vary with markets. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has launched in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an unknown octa-core processor (2x1.6GHz + 6x1.6GHz). The Samsung Galaxy A03 is listed to come in three RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A03 is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for long. The phone is likely to measure 164.275.9x9.1mm and is said to support Dolby Atmos.

Design wise, the Samsung Galaxy A03 has a waterdrop-style notch and a textured back panel. The volume buttons are seen to reside on the right edge. The phone has rounded corners and a flat-edged display panel with slight bezels on the side as well.

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy A03

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A03, Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications, Samsung
Bitcoin Trades Low Despite Improvement in Overall Crypto Market, India's Ban Scare Loses Steam

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  2. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  3. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  4. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  5. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  6. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
  7. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  9. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Mr. Goxx, the Beloved Hamster Crypto Trader That Outperformed Warren Buffet, Has Died
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled
  3. 'Powered by AI' Is Superfluous Marketing, Pure Hogwash: Zerodha
  4. Bitcoin Trades Low Despite Improvement in Overall Crypto Market, India's Ban Scare Loses Steam
  5. Tecno POP 5 LTE With Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Vi No Longer Giving 4GB Daily Data With Rs. 359, Rs. 539, Rs. 839 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  7. PUBG: New State Bug Allowed In-Game Items to Be Mistakenly Claimed, Affected Accounts Blocked
  8. OnePlus RT Appears on OnePlus Care App in India Ahead of Tipped December Launch
  9. Didi Asked by Chinese Regulators to Delist From US on Security Fears: Report
  10. Amid Pegasus Scandal, Israel Reportedly Slashes List of Countries Which Can Buy Cyber Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com