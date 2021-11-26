Samsung Galaxy A03 With 48-Megapixel Dual Rear Camera Setup Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A03 has been officially unveiled by the company. The phone's pricing and availability details have not been revealed but specifications have been listed in an infographic. The phone will feature a waterdrop-style notch display with a slight chin at the bottom. There is a square camera module at the back that houses a dual camera setup. There are two sensors sitting one below the other and the flash sits alongside. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor and has been unveiled in three colour options.

Aside from pricing, availability information is also not known although Samsung did say it may vary with markets. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has launched in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A03 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an unknown octa-core processor (2x1.6GHz + 6x1.6GHz). The Samsung Galaxy A03 is listed to come in three RAM + storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A03 is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on for long. The phone is likely to measure 164.275.9x9.1mm and is said to support Dolby Atmos.

Design wise, the Samsung Galaxy A03 has a waterdrop-style notch and a textured back panel. The volume buttons are seen to reside on the right edge. The phone has rounded corners and a flat-edged display panel with slight bezels on the side as well.