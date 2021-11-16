Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core With 5,000mAh Battery, 8-Megapixel Rear Camera Unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is powered by an octa-core (quad 1.6GHz + quad 1.2GHz) SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 November 2021 10:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core supports 4G LTE connectivity
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core comes with a dual-SIM slot
  • Samsung Galaxy A03 Core storage can be expanded using microSD slot

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been quietly unveiled as the latest smartphone by the company. The handset has a waterdrop-style notch with a slight chin at the bottom. It features a single rear camera setup with the Samsung logo sitting at the bottom portion of the back panel. The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core packs a 5,000mAh battery and has been unveiled in two colour options. The back camera module has a slightly different texture than the rest of the panel.

The new Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has been listed on the official company site. However, its pricing and availability details are not released yet. There is also no clarity on whether the smartphone will be available in the Indian market. It has been unveiled in Black and Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specifications

On the specifications front, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by an octa-core (quad 1.6GHz + quad 1.2GHz) SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The exact processor is not mentioned. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core will come with an 8-megapixel autofocus lens with an f/2.0 aperture and has a 5-megapixel fixed focus lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has a dual-SIM slot (Nano +Nano) and comes with 4G LTE connectivity. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core has volume rockers and power button on the right edge. The phone is listed to measure at 164.2x75.9x9.1mm. The company has not released the entire specification sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core yet.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Tasneem Akolawala
