Samsung Galaxy A02 With 6.5-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02 is priced in Thailand at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300), as per a promotional post.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 January 2021 14:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A02 has a 5-megapixel camera in the front

  • Samsung Galaxy A02 has been unveiled in Thailand
  • It has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel sensor
  • The Galaxy A02 is offered in black, blue, gray and red colour variants

Samsung Galaxy A02 has been launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was silently listed by Samsung on the company's Thailand site. Other key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A02 include a MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC under the hood and a dual rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A02 price, availability

The smartphone is priced in Thailand at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300), as per a promotional post on Twitter, presumably for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB onboard storage variant. Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant, with 32GB and 64GB storage options, has not been listed. The international availability of the Samsung Galaxy A02 has not yet been announced so far. It is offered in Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A02 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC (as per SamMobile) and is offered in several RAM+storage configurations, including 2GB+32GB, 3GB+32GB, and 3GB+64GB. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It has features like auto focus, digital zoom up to 8x, and flash. It also has a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy A02 has a 5-megapixel camera in the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, and a Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 has sensors such as accelerometer, grip sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A02

Samsung Galaxy A02

Display 6.50-inch
Processor quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
