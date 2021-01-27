Samsung Galaxy A02 has been launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was silently listed by Samsung on the company's Thailand site. Other key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A02 include a MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC under the hood and a dual rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A02 price, availability

The smartphone is priced in Thailand at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300), as per a promotional post on Twitter, presumably for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB onboard storage variant. Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant, with 32GB and 64GB storage options, has not been listed. The international availability of the Samsung Galaxy A02 has not yet been announced so far. It is offered in Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Gray, and Denim Red colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A02 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch (720 x 1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W quad-core SoC (as per SamMobile) and is offered in several RAM+storage configurations, including 2GB+32GB, 3GB+32GB, and 3GB+64GB. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage (up to 1TB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It has features like auto focus, digital zoom up to 8x, and flash. It also has a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy A02 has a 5-megapixel camera in the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast charging support. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, and a Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 has sensors such as accelerometer, grip sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

