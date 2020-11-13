Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02 Phones Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site

Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 have been listed on Wi-Fi Alliance site with model numbers SM-A02F and SM-M02SF/DS, respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 November 2020 14:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02 Phones Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site

Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 are likely to be entry level handsets

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 is listed to support Wi-Fi b/g/n
  • Samsung Galaxy M02 was earlier spotted on Geekbench with 3GB RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 is reported to be powered by a Qualcomm SoC

Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 have leaked on several occasions in the past and now the two phones have been spotted on Wi-Fi certification site. This hints that Samsung is actively working on new ‘Galaxy A' and ‘Galaxy M' series phones. The listing reveals little about the handsets' specifications or features, but suggests that the launch may not be too far away. The two phones look to be successors of the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy A01 phones launched last year.

The two rumoured phones — Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 — have been listed on Wi-Fi Alliance site with model numbers SM-A02F and SM-M02SF/DS, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy M02 phones are listed to support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n and Wi-Fi Direct. The listings went live on the Wi-Fi Alliance site just two days ago on November 11. This suggests that Samsung is actively working on launching the two phones in the near future.

In the past, the Samsung Galaxy A02 has been spotted on Geekbench with Android 10 software, 2GB of RAM as well as an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, which is expected to be Snapdragon 450. The phone managed to achieve a single-core score of 746 and a multi-core score of 3,810. It was also later spotted on the Nemko AS certification site.

Samsung Galaxy M02 was reportedly spotted on Geekbench with the same model number SM-M025F, and it was listed with 3GB of RAM and an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The phone achieved a single-core score of 128 and a multi-core score of 486. It was listed to run on Android 10 out of the box. Just earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy M02 was spotted on BIS certification site as well. The phone was then reportedly listed to offer dual-SIM functionality.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02 Phones Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Site
