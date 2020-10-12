Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy A02 Spotted on Nemko AS Certification Website, Could Be Rebranded as Galaxy M02

Samsung Galaxy A02 was spotted in a Geekbench listing last month with 2GB of RAM and an octa-core processor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 October 2020 17:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy A02 will likely be an entry level phone like the Galaxy A01 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 spotted in Nemko AS certification listing
  • It could be rebranded as the Galaxy M02
  • Samsung has not shared any details about the rumoured phones

Samsung Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 smartphones have allegedly been spotted on a certification website. The listing does not give away any details about the two smartphones and only mentions the model numbers. Samsung Galaxy M02 could also just be a rebranded Galaxy A02 as both model numbers appear in the same listing. Last month, Samsung Galaxy A02 was allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing that hints at some of the key specifications of the phone.

The Nemko AS website listing shows model numbers SM-A025F/DS, SM-A025F, SM-M025F/DS, SM-A025M/DS, and SM-A025M. The SM-A025F models are believed to be Samsung Galaxy A02 while the single SM-M025F model listing is believed to be Samsung Galaxy M02. Since the two model numbers are part of the same listing, it can be speculated that Galaxy A02 will be rebranded as Galaxy M02 for certain regions.

Last month, the rumoured Galaxy A02 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with model number SM-A025F and 2GB of RAM. The listing shows that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC, likely the Snapdragon 450. The phone runs Android 10. It posted a single-core benchmarking score of 751 and a multi-core score of 3,824.

As Samsung Galaxy A02 is part of the company's ‘0X' series of smartphones, it will most likely be an entry-level phone and may draw some similarities to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A01 that was launched in December last year. The phone has a notch display with relatively thick bezels all around. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, 2GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor.

As of now, Samsung has not shared the pricing or availability of the Galaxy A02 or the Galaxy M02.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy M02
