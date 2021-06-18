Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report

Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report

Samsung Galaxy A02 launched in Thailand with an octa-core MediaTek MT6739W SoC and up to 3GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2021 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report

Samsung Galaxy A02 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 is said to retain the same design as Thailand variant
  • Samsung Galaxy A02 does not have an India release date yet
  • The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A02 India launch could take place soon as its production has reportedly started at the company's Noida facility in Delhi-NCR. The phone launched in Thailand in January as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A01. It joins the Galaxy A02s in the series that launched in the European market in November last year. The Samsung Galaxy A02 is an entry-level offering and comes in two RAM and storage configurations. There are four colour options for the model that launched in Thailand. It is possible that the Samsung Galaxy A02 India variant comes in different configurations or with some other tweaks.

Samsung has started the production of the Samsung Galaxy A02 at its Noida facility, according to a report by 91Mobiles, which also says that the Indian model is likely to carry the same design and specifications as the Thailand model. The Samsung Galaxy A02 was launched in Thailand in January but, as of now, Samsung has not shared any information on its Indian variant; though, we have a fair idea of what to expect from it.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications (Thailand variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A02 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A02 from Samsung has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch in the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 features an accelerometer, a grip sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor as well. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A02 price (Thailand variant)

The Samsung Galaxy A02 is priced at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300) for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB and 64GB storage options has not been shared. There is no official word on its Indian pricing yet.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A02, Samsung Galaxy A02 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A02 Price
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  6. You Can Now Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Via Paytm, Eka Care Apps
  7. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  8. Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Android Has 47 Times More Malware Than iOS
  9. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics
  2. Spotify Acquires Podz to Improve Podcast Discovery on Its Platform
  3. China New Energy Vehicle Sales to Grow Over 40 Percent per Year in Next 5 Years: Industry Body
  4. Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  5. Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools
  6. Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite With Octa-Core SoCs, 8-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Pacific Undersea Cable Project Said to Sink After US Warns Against Chinese Participation
  9. Facebook Oculus VR Headset to Begin Testing Advertisements, Users Raise Concerns on Twitter
  10. Paytm, Eka Care Enable Booking CoWIN Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccination
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com