Samsung Galaxy A02 India launch could take place soon as its production has reportedly started at the company's Noida facility in Delhi-NCR. The phone launched in Thailand in January as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A01. It joins the Galaxy A02s in the series that launched in the European market in November last year. The Samsung Galaxy A02 is an entry-level offering and comes in two RAM and storage configurations. There are four colour options for the model that launched in Thailand. It is possible that the Samsung Galaxy A02 India variant comes in different configurations or with some other tweaks.

Samsung has started the production of the Samsung Galaxy A02 at its Noida facility, according to a report by 91Mobiles, which also says that the Indian model is likely to carry the same design and specifications as the Thailand model. The Samsung Galaxy A02 was launched in Thailand in January but, as of now, Samsung has not shared any information on its Indian variant; though, we have a fair idea of what to expect from it.

Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications (Thailand variant)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A02 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W SoC with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the storage up to 1TB.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A02 from Samsung has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture housed in a notch in the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS + Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Samsung Galaxy A02 features an accelerometer, a grip sensor, and a virtual proximity sensor as well. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 7.75W fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A02 price (Thailand variant)

The Samsung Galaxy A02 is priced at THB 2,999 (roughly Rs. 7,300) for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB and 64GB storage options has not been shared. There is no official word on its Indian pricing yet.

