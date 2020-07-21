Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core With 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications, More

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core runs on Android (Go Edition) and is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 July 2020 18:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core packs only 1GB of RAM
  • The phone comes in Red, Blue, and Black options
  • Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has quietly launched in Indonesia as an entry-level Android Go edition offering. The phone packs 1GB of RAM, is powered by an unknown 1.5GHz quad-core SoC, and is offered in modest 16GB and 32GB internal storage options. The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has traditional bezels on all sides of the display and a 5.3-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on board. The phone also packs a 3,000mAh battery inside.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core price, sale

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is priced in Indonesia staring at IDR 1,099,000 (roughly Rs. 5,500). The phone is offered in 16GB and 32GB storage options. It is available at an introductory price of IDR 999,000 (roughly Rs. 5,000) till July 23. The Samsung Galaxy A01 core is on sale in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A01 Core runs Android Go edition. It features a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) TFT LCD display and is powered by an unknown quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. It packs 1GB of RAM, up to 32GB of storage, and supports expansion of storage via dedicated microSD card support (up to 512GB).

As for camera, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has an 8-megapixel single rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, auto focus support, and digital zoom of up to 4x. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

There is a 3,000mAh battery inside the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core that is touted to offer up to 17 hours of 4G talk time, 14 hours of LTE or Wi-Fi Internet usage, 11 hours of video playback, and up to 70 hours of video playback. Connectivity options include Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer and proximity sensor. The dimensions of the phone measure at 141.7x67.5x8.6mm and the phone weighs 150 grams. *

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 5.30-inch
Processor 1.5GHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android Go Edition
Resolution 720x1480 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Pack Charging Rs. 2,423 for 12 Months: Report

