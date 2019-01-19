Samsung is currently busy preparing the launch of its Galaxy M series in India. But a new report has emerged on the Web that claims the South Korean company is set to bring almost 10 new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the first half of 2019. These new Galaxy A-series phones are likely to join the upcoming Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 models to take on the likes of Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi, who have captured a large part of the smartphone markets in China and India over the last couple of years.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones that are set to debut in the first half of this year will come with model numbers SM-A105, SM-A202, SM-A205, SM-A260, SM-A305, SM-A405, SM-A505, SM-A705, and SM-A905, reports SamMobile. The company isn't likely to bring these models to all its markets globally. It is said that the availability of the new Galaxy A-series family will be "largely concentrated" in Asian markets. We can safely expect their arrival in the markets such as China and India, where the company faces tough competition from Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

The new report comes just days after Samsung's Galaxy A60 was revealed to be launching as the Galaxy A8s Lite in some markets in April this year. The new phone could be priced at roughly Rs. 25,000 and released as an inferior model of the Galaxy A8s that was launched last December with an Infinity-O Display panel.

Samsung is rumoured to be considering in-display fingerprint sensors, a ToF 3D sensor, dual or triple rear camera setups, and Infinity-O display panels for its new Galaxy A models. The company could also shift from single-digit titles to double-digit monikers such as the Galaxy A60.

In the meantime, Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy M range of phones in India that could replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series. The online-exclusive lineup is expected to initially include the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 models.

Samsung is hosting the launch of the Galaxy M series in India on January 28, while the new models will go on sale in the country starting February 5. The new Galaxy M-series phones will sport Infinity-V Display panels and come with at least dual rear camera setups, as confirmed by a formal teaser earlier this week.