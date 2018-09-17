Samsung just last week announced that it will be unveiling a new Galaxy device, possibly a premium handset with four cameras, at an event scheduled for October 11. While no other details around the smartphone have yet been revealed, a new revelation suggests that Samsung might just be looking to launch a Galaxy A-branded smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Whether this event will witness the launch of such a smartphone is yet to be seen. Considering trends in the past, this Galaxy A handset with a Snapdragon 845 chipset could be priced significantly lower than the phone maker's flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 series.

This development comes to us courtesy a tipster who goes by the pseudonym @MMDDJ_ on Twitter. This anonymous account has been accurate about developments from the Samsung world in the past, however it is recommended to take the news with a pinch of salt before any official announcement comes our way from the South Korean manufacturer itself.

That said, this could mean the arrival of flagship mobile chipsets onto slightly less expensive smartphones - a first from Samsung. This feat has been achieved by Asus and OnePlus that price their flagship smartphones at almost half the price of Samsung's counterpart. Xiaomi's Poco F1 however outdid all the brands by bringing the price of a Snapdragon 845-driven smartphone to just Rs. 20,999 for the base variant. While a Snapdragon 845 SoC will offer an exciting proposition for a Galaxy A offering, it remains to be same whether other specifications and elements will match up to that of a mid-range flagship.

The Samsung smartphone with four rear cameras, expected to launch on October 11, has allegedly been dubbed the Samsung A920F and could be fuelled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC or the Snapdragon 660. Other than that, no other specifications have been leaked, however one can expect the presence of a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage on both these upcoming smartphones. Both of them would also expectedly run Android 9.0 Pie, or whichever is the latest version at the time, out-of-the-box.

Interestingly, this development comes on the heels of an announcement by Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh that the company will focus on putting 'latest technology' in its lineup of mid-range smartphones.