Samsung is replacing its budget-oriented Galaxy J-series with its Galaxy A-series of smartphones. Samsung has had the Galaxy J-series in the market for quite some time now and was mainly concentrated in the sub Rs. 15,000 and sub Rs. 10,000 price segments. It seems that Samsung has taken this decision to improve its standing against Chinese competitors like Xiaomi and Realme. The Galaxy J-series phones seemed overpriced for what they offered compared to some of the other smartphones, causing Samsung to lose out.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series that was earlier launched as a premium smartphone lineup that sat just below the flagship Galaxy S-series has now been tasked to take on the competition. Samsung launched multiple smartphones recently in the A series lineup with some of the popular ones being the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Samsung's Galaxy A10 for instance starts at Rs. 8,490, the lowest price for a Galaxy A-series phone yet which made us question the existence of the Galaxy J-series. But Samsung has now made it official that the Galaxy J-series will be replaced with the Galaxy A-series via a video on the Samsung Malaysia YouTube channel which was first spotted by SamMobile. Now, we can expect more smartphones in the sub Rs. 10,000 and sub Rs. 15,000 price segments from the Galaxy A-series.

Compared to the Galaxy J-series, smartphones in the new Galaxy A-series offer significantly better hardware at the same price, increasing the value for money quotient. The new smartphones in the Galaxy A-series sport Super AMOLED Infinity display, multi-camera setups and some also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is also rapidly expanding the Galaxy A-series and is expected to launch a few more smartphones at the upcoming April 10 event. The Galaxy A90 is one such smartphone that is expected to feature a slider mechanism with a rotating camera module.