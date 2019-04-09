Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A-Series to Replace Galaxy J-Series, Company Confirms

, 09 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A-Series to Replace Galaxy J-Series, Company Confirms

Samsung to replace Galaxy J-series with the Galaxy A-series

Highlights

Samsung replacing Galaxy J-series with Galaxy A-series

Galaxy A10 is the most affordable at Rs. 8,490

Samsung is expected to launch more phones at the April 10 event

Samsung is replacing its budget-oriented Galaxy J-series with its Galaxy A-series of smartphones. Samsung has had the Galaxy J-series in the market for quite some time now and was mainly concentrated in the sub Rs. 15,000 and sub Rs. 10,000 price segments. It seems that Samsung has taken this decision to improve its standing against Chinese competitors like Xiaomi and Realme. The Galaxy J-series phones seemed overpriced for what they offered compared to some of the other smartphones, causing Samsung to lose out.

The Samsung Galaxy A-series that was earlier launched as a premium smartphone lineup that sat just below the flagship Galaxy S-series has now been tasked to take on the competition. Samsung launched multiple smartphones recently in the A series lineup with some of the popular ones being the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A20, Samsung Galaxy A30, and the Samsung Galaxy A50.

Samsung's Galaxy A10 for instance starts at Rs. 8,490, the lowest price for a Galaxy A-series phone yet which made us question the existence of the Galaxy J-series. But Samsung has now made it official that the Galaxy J-series will be replaced with the Galaxy A-series via a video on the Samsung Malaysia YouTube channel which was first spotted by SamMobile. Now, we can expect more smartphones in the sub Rs. 10,000 and sub Rs. 15,000 price segments from the Galaxy A-series.

Compared to the Galaxy J-series, smartphones in the new Galaxy A-series offer significantly better hardware at the same price, increasing the value for money quotient. The new smartphones in the Galaxy A-series sport Super AMOLED Infinity display, multi-camera setups and some also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung is also rapidly expanding the Galaxy A-series and is expected to launch a few more smartphones at the upcoming April 10 event. The Galaxy A90 is one such smartphone that is expected to feature a slider mechanism with a rotating camera module.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A series, Samsung Galaxy J series
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
OnePlus 7 Cases Surface Again, Showcase Room for Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Primary Microphones
MacBook Pro, iPad Refresh Slated for 2021, 6K Apple Display to Launch This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
Samsung Galaxy A-Series to Replace Galaxy J-Series, Company Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  2. You Can Now Check Prices of Spares for Samsung Phones in India
  3. Huawei P30 Lite With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  4. Huawei P30 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A90 Tipped to Sport Rotating Pop-Up Camera
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  7. WhatsApp Gets New Audio Feature, Group Forward Change & iPad Support Spotted
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. JVC 55-Inch 4K Smart Quantum LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 38,999
  10. Watch a New One-Minute Clip From Avengers: Endgame
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.