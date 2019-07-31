Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing

Samsung's trademarks don’t guarantee it will finally use these names as official ones. 

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing

Galaxy A-series 2019 smartphones were launched on February 28 in India

Highlights
  • Samsung files nine trademarks with EUIPO
  • Hints at new names for Galaxy A phones in 2020
  • Revamped names are for nine smartphones that’ll come in 2020

Samsung has filed for nine trademarks which might be a hint on the naming scheme the company may decide to give to its Galaxy A-series smartphones in 2020. Considering the fact that the recent flurry of Galaxy A-series smartphones have been immensely popular with the consumers in India as well as abroad and also the devices being a profit draw for the company, this move seems pretty logical on the part of Samsung for preparing well in advance. It appears that after moving from the Galaxy A5-style nomenclature to the Galaxy A50-style nomenclature in 2019, the company will be introducing the Galaxy A51-style nomenclature in 2020.

If you were thinking about what Samsung will decide to call the successors of Galaxy A-series smartphones in 2020, looking at the trademarks might have provided an answer. Spotted by LetsGoDigital, South Korean technology giant Samsung has requested for no less than nine trademarks with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). All the names point out towards the Galaxy A-series of smartphones.

The names of the all the devices that are filed for trademarks include, Samsung A11, Samsung A21, Samsung A31, Samsung A41, Samsung A51, Samsung A61, Samsung A71, Samsung A81 and Samsung A91. Moreover, the filings are classified as Class 9 that comes with the description, Smartphones; Mobile telephones; Tablet computers.

Now if these trademarks do turn out to be the real names of Galaxy A-series smartphones in 2020, then it should be pointed that this is a step in the right direction. Because if you see Galaxy A3, Galaxy A7 and so on in 2018, there successors were named Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A70 in 2019. Now obviously, adding one more ‘0' to the 2020 lineup won't make sense as it would translate into Galaxy A30 being A300, Galaxy A50 being A500, Galaxy A70 being A700 and so on. And this would further complicate the naming scheme in the coming years. So, if these trademarks do turn out to be real, then we are just fine with it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A, Android, 2020
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
Netflix Indian Film Maska Casts Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, 2 Others
Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Fellow’ to Deliver His Order — How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. Amazon Freedom Sale Begins August 8: Mobile, Other Top Deals Previewed
  5. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  8. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20s to Sport a 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  10. Sony A9G Bravia 4K OLED Android TV Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Indian Film Maska Casts Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia, 2 Others
  2. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Smartphone Names for 2020 Revealed in EUIPO Trademark Filing
  3. Facebook Fact-Checker Says Company Must Share More Data to Fight Misinformation
  4. Flipkart Samarth Launched to Showcase Artisans, Weavers, and Craftsmen in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launch Date Revealed in New Teaser Video
  6. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  7. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  8. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  9. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  10. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.