NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung India to Launch New Galaxy A Model With 6GB RAM in August: Report

, 17 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung India to Launch New Galaxy A Model With 6GB RAM in August: Report

Samsung India is said to be gearing up to refresh its Galaxy A series of smartphones with a new model. This upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series model will be launched this month which and will be positioned in the premium segment, with a price tag of Rs. 30,000 and above. Specifications of the smartphone have been revealed by the report too, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from it ahead of the official launch.

The next model in Samsung's Galaxy A series will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, an IANS report citing industry sources claimed on Friday.

The new smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display and have a bezel-less look. It will house 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup with Live Focus feature on the back. In the front will be a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

At a price point above Rs. 30,000, this new Samsung Galaxy A model will be in direct competition with the OnePlus 6 base variant, Mi Max 2, as well as upcoming Xiaomi-owned brand Poco's F1 smartphone. It will be the second big smartphone model Samsung will be launching in India in August, after the Galaxy Note 9 premium handset that is scheduled to be released in the country on August 22.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
It Seems You Can No Longer Sign Up for Netflix via Its iOS App
NASA's Hubble Telescope Captures Image With 15,000 Galaxies
Samsung India to Launch New Galaxy A Model With 6GB RAM in August: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Best Display on a Smartphone, Says DisplayMate
  3. Xiaomi Poco F1 Teased to Be a Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Honor 8X With 'Waterdrop' Notch, 4,900mAh Battery Spotted on TENAA
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Today on Mi.com at 12pm
  7. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  8. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
  9. Kerala Floods: Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Offer Free Data and More
  10. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.