Samsung India to Launch New Galaxy A Model With 6GB RAM in August: Report

Samsung India is said to be gearing up to refresh its Galaxy A series of smartphones with a new model. This upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series model will be launched this month which and will be positioned in the premium segment, with a price tag of Rs. 30,000 and above. Specifications of the smartphone have been revealed by the report too, giving us a glimpse at what to expect from it ahead of the official launch.

The next model in Samsung's Galaxy A series will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, an IANS report citing industry sources claimed on Friday.

The new smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display and have a bezel-less look. It will house 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel dual camera setup with Live Focus feature on the back. In the front will be a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

At a price point above Rs. 30,000, this new Samsung Galaxy A model will be in direct competition with the OnePlus 6 base variant, Mi Max 2, as well as upcoming Xiaomi-owned brand Poco's F1 smartphone. It will be the second big smartphone model Samsung will be launching in India in August, after the Galaxy Note 9 premium handset that is scheduled to be released in the country on August 22.