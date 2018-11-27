Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M Series Specifications and Colour Options Leaked

Several reports of a Samsung portfolio rejig have been doing the rounds recently, and the company has been tipped to introduce a new Galaxy M series that could replace the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series, and the Galaxy A series may also be revamped to incorporate LCD smartphone variants. Now, a fresh report brings more information on two upcoming devices in the Galaxy A series and one smartphone in the Galaxy M series. According to the new report, the Samsung Galaxy A series will be offered in varied colour options, including White, while the Galaxy M series will be offered in limited colour options only.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A series will have two devices with model numbers - SM-A305F and SM-A505F. The SM-A305F smartphone will come in 32GB and 64GB storage options and be made available in Blue, Black, Red, and White colour options. The SM-A505F will reportedly be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage options, and be made available in Silver, Pink, Blue, Black, and White colour options. The report states that the company is looking to bring back White as a launch colour options with the new line-up.

The Galaxy M series devices - SM-M205F and SM-M305F will reportedly be available in Black and Dark grey colour options, according to the report. The report states that the Galaxy M series will target developing markets like Middle East, Africa, and Asia, while the new Galaxy A line-up will be offered in the European markets.

The report also states that the Galaxy M series will offer another device with model number SM-M105F (may be called Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M1), which is likely to be a replacement for smartphones like the Galaxy J5 and Galaxy J7. It is said to be offered in 16GB and 32GB internal storage options. The report states that all of the phones will sport dual-SIM slots.

Previous reports claim that the new models in its Galaxy M range will be called the Galaxy M50, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20, and so on, however a recent report suggested that smartphones may be called Galaxy M5, M3, M2, and so forth. The Galaxy M50 or M5 is likely to be the high-end model in the new series with an AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are said to have LCD panels.

A recent benchmark listing suggests that the Galaxy M2 or M20 may run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 1080x2340 pixel screen. It is listed to be powered by the company's Exynos 7885 SoC paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB.