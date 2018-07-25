Samsung appears to be planning on releasing the Android Oreo update for some Galaxy A, Galaxy C, and Galaxy J models only in December. Specifically, the Galaxy A9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy J7 (2017), and Galaxy J7 Neo as well as the Galaxy On5 (2016), Galaxy On7 (2016), and Galaxy On7 (2018) models will see this delay. The company earlier this month did seed the Oreo update to Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018). However, it was earlier this month found that it pushed back the latest Android rollout timeline for the Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 Pro, and Galaxy J7 Pro. These smartphones were originally expected to receive the Oreo update this month.

As SamMobile reports, the Samsung Member app in India has shown the latest Oreo update schedule. The notice on the app includes a list of devices that are in the pipeline to receive Android Oreo. The list features models such as the Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab A (2017), and Galaxy J7 Max that are supposed to receive the new Android update sometime before December. However, the same list has the Galaxy A9 Pro (2016), Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy On5 (2016), Galaxy On7 (2016), and Galaxy On7 (2018) that are scheduled to receive the new software version in December.

Having said that, Samsung notes that the update schedule can be changed based on the "development and approval processes" and may vary from region to region.

If Samsung will move according to the present schedule, the Android Oreo update will hit sometime post the public release of Android P that may take place in September. The next big Android update is currently available in the form of developer previews.

Historically, Samsung has faced trouble with Android Oreo updates. While the delay in its release is at one front, the company has also had to halt the Oreo update for multiple devices in the recent past, including the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, thanks to issues. The company uses the Samsung Experience UX on top of the core Android Oreo that requires deep customisations. This is presumably one of the key reasons behind the delay in releasing software updates.