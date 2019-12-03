Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12

Samsung Vietnam has released a video teasing the arrival of the Galaxy A (2020) series. The video confirms that the series will be unveiled as soon as December 12. This is much earlier than the expected next year release, but clearly Samsung want to get ready before the new year arrives. There's no clarity on which phones will be unveiled on December 12, but if rumours are to be believed, then the Galaxy A51 is expected to launch first.

The video has been released on the Samsung Vietnam YouTube channel. It essentially shows the camera improvements made on Galaxy J series and Galaxy A series phones over the years, and what can be expected from the upcoming Galaxy A (2020) series. The video also reveals the hole-punch display on the upcoming phone, with the cut out in the centre, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.



There have been plenty of rumours about the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones. Most of the upcoming Galaxy A series phones are expected to launch next year, but Samsung wants to get a head start early, or so it seems. Samsung is expected to launch at least eight phones in the Galaxy A (2020) series, and the first phone expected to launch this month is the Galaxy A51. The phone has been spotted on several certification sites, and case renders have also been leaked. The phone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 4,000mAh battery, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and Exynos 9611 SoC.

Other phones expected in the Galaxy A (2020) series include the Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A61, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A81, and Galaxy A91. Samsung Galaxy A81 is reported to come with S-Pen support, and the Samsung Galaxy A91 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and support 45W fast charging tech.