Samsung Galaxy Phone With 4 Cameras Expected to Be Launched on October 11

, 14 September 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/Samsung

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy device is tipped to have four cameras

Highlights

  • Samsung's next event is on October 11
  • It is expected to launch a Galaxy device at the event
  • The Galaxy device is tipped to have 4 cameras at the back

Samsung has now announced a new Galaxy event on October 11, and a new Galaxy smartphone is expected to launch with as many as four cameras. Tipsters indicate that the four cameras are not inclusive of two cameras in the front and two cameras at the back, but that there will be as many as four cameras at the rear end of the smartphone. There is no word on what this smartphone will be, and Samsung doing an event in October is out of tradition as well. However, a past leak seems to assert that the new smartphone won't be the new Galaxy 'F' series, nor will it be the Galaxy S10.

Samsung Mobile has published a tweet with the words, '4x fun', and confirms an event on October 11. The smartphone company has even announced that the event will be live streamed on the Samsung website. This is in line with what tipster Ice Universe suggested a week ago. He suggested that Samsung is set to launch a smartphone with four rear cameras in 2018, and now the company has sent out a confirmation for an October event.

Samsung is also expected to launch its first bendable smartphone this year, and while reports suggest a November launch, this could well be the event where we see the first bendable device launch for commercial usage. Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh on the sidelines of IFA 2018 announced that the handset might become a reality at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) this November in San Francisco, so the October event could be about something else altogether. It could also be the new Galaxy A (2019) series that traditionally launches during the December- January timeline. This new series is expected to sport triple cameras at the back, and an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

Of course, all of this is speculation at this point and we recommend you to take everything lightly. Samsung will announce all the details at the event on October 11, and Gadgets 360 will be sure to cover it. Stay tuned.

