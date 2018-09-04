Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with four cameras that it plans to launch this year. The South Korean giant recently announced that it may unveil the world's first foldable smartphone in 2018, and now a new report has suggested that a handset with a four-camera setup could be in the works too. Interestingly, the new smartphone from Samsung will not be called the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy F.

Renowned anonymous tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter this week to suggest that Samsung is going to launch a new smartphone later this year and it will come with a four rear camera setup on one side. The first cryptic tweet by the tipster did not reveal much, but hinted at the presence of four cameras on a Samsung smartphone. However, in the same Twitter thread, the tipster shed more light on the upcoming smartphone.

When asked whether the four cameras meant two cameras on each side, Ice Universe responded by tweeting that all the cameras will be at the back. The tipster also noted that the handset won't be called Galaxy S10 or Galaxy F. The tipster, however, did not mention the name of the smartphone. Some users also asked if the Samsung handset will launch next year or 2020. Interestingly, Ice Universe said that the smartphone will be unveiled in 2018 itself.

It is not surprising to see such speculations churning out of the rumour mill. However, it is advisable to take such leaks with a pinch of salt, since Samsung has not officially informed about any such smartphones in its lineup yet.