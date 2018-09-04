NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Said to Launch Smartphone With 4 Rear Cameras in 2018

, 04 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Said to Launch Smartphone With 4 Rear Cameras in 2018

A tipster claimed that Samsung's phone with four cameras will not be called Galaxy S10 or Galaxy F

Highlights

  • Samsung's upcoming phone with have four cameras on the back
  • The phone will reportedly launch in 2018
  • A tipster has hinted at more details about the phone

Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone with four cameras that it plans to launch this year. The South Korean giant recently announced that it may unveil the world's first foldable smartphone in 2018, and now a new report has suggested that a handset with a four-camera setup could be in the works too. Interestingly, the new smartphone from Samsung will not be called the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy F.

Renowned anonymous tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter this week to suggest that Samsung is going to launch a new smartphone later this year and it will come with a four rear camera setup on one side. The first cryptic tweet by the tipster did not reveal much, but hinted at the presence of four cameras on a Samsung smartphone. However, in the same Twitter thread, the tipster shed more light on the upcoming smartphone.

When asked whether the four cameras meant two cameras on each side, Ice Universe responded by tweeting that all the cameras will be at the back. The tipster also noted that the handset won't be called Galaxy S10 or Galaxy F. The tipster, however, did not mention the name of the smartphone. Some users also asked if the Samsung handset will launch next year or 2020. Interestingly, Ice Universe said that the smartphone will be unveiled in 2018 itself.

It is not surprising to see such speculations churning out of the rumour mill. However, it is advisable to take such leaks with a pinch of salt, since Samsung has not officially informed about any such smartphones in its lineup yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung
Android Devices Running Versions Below Android 9.0 Pie Vulnerable to Tracking by Apps: Researchers
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA Update Brings Improvements to Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
Samsung Said to Launch Smartphone With 4 Rear Cameras in 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  3. Honor 7S With 18:9 Display, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teased to Support 5G Networks
  5. Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
  7. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Listed to Get Android Oreo Update in December
  9. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  10. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.