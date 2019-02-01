Ever since Samsung officially unveiled the foldable smartphone form factor back in November last year, the rumour mill has been abuzz with reports surrounding the design and specifications of the company's foldable offering. Samsung may have now given us our first look at the design of its upcoming foldable smartphone, thanks to a promotional video that has now been pulled.

According to a report by SamMobile, the video was shared by Samsung Vietnam's official YouTube channel before being pulled and reuploaded by a third-party. The promotional video shows a foldable smartphone with its inward folding design and the cover display that lights up when the smartphone is being used in the folded state.

A prototype of Samsung's foldable smartphone, that has been dubbed the “Galaxy Flex” or “Galaxy F” in the leak arena, was reportedly showcased to a small audience in a closed door meeting at CES 2019. But thanks to the teaser video briefly shared by Samsung Vietnam, that we might have our first look at Samsung's foldable offering. The foldable smartphone shown in the video flaunts an inward folding design and also features a cover display that is activated when the smartphone is being used in portrait mode in the folded state.

While the video does not reveal anything about the dimensions of the display or any other major details, Samsung has previously divulged that the company has developed a new material for the flexible cover windows. Talking about the user interface, Samsung's foldable smartphone will let users run up to three apps simultaneously using a mode called Multi-Active Window. As per a recent leak, Samsung's foldable smartphone might feature a 4.58-inch cover display while the inner foldable panel's diagonal will reportedly measure at 7.3-inch. Moreover, the upcoming foldable smartphone will reportedly come equipped with triple rear cameras that will include a super wide sensor.

Samsung's foldable smartphone has reportedly received certification in China carrying the model no. SM-F900 and might be priced around the GBP 2,000 (around Rs. 1,86,200) mark when it is launched. Although the deleted promotional video does not point towards a launch date, Samsung has already dropped the hint that the foldable Galaxy smartphone might be unveiled on February 20, the same day Samsung is expected to lift the covers from the Galaxy S10 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month.