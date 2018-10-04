Samsung's first foldable smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for a while now. Earlier this year, the company's mobile division CEO DJ Koh had announced that the much-anticipated handset may finally become a reality by November 2018. While leaks and speculations are still doing the rounds, we still don't know what it could look like. However, new details about the upcoming foldable phone have started to surface on the Internet. According to a new report, a leaked Galaxy S9 Android Pie build has tipped a few details about the upcoming handset. Additionally, the leaked firmware has also suggested the name for the successor to the Snapdragon 845 processor.

First spotted by folks at XDA Developers, Samsung's foldable smartphone was referenced in the upcoming build for Android Pie for the Galaxy S9. They discovered a framework file that mentions 'winnerlte'. To recall, Samsung's foldable smartphone is rumoured to be codenamed 'Winner'. Interestingly, since Samsung generally uses a 'q' in the codenames to reference Snapdragon versions, it is expected that the foldable phone may be powered by an Exynos processor.

As the configuration files for the upcoming smartphone were found in the unreleased Android Pie build, it is possible that the handset will ship with Android 9 out-of-the-box. The report predicts that the smartphone will use the Exynos 9810 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC. Notably, the leaked Galaxy S9 Android Pie build also mentions four Galaxy S10 models.

The leak does not reveal any more details about the foldable phone other than a "_us" suffix on the file's name that may or may not hint at a launch in the US. There is no clarity on whether the Galaxy 'Winner' will be released globally.

Meanwhile, in the framework files, a policy file for an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor was also found. To recall, a report earlier this month had tipped that the Galaxy S10 series may sport the Snapdragon 8150 processor, an internal name for the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The report predicts that the policy file for the Snapdragon 8150 SoC could be for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series instead of the Galaxy F foldable smartphone.