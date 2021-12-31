Samsung Electronics announced on December 30 that sales of its foldable phone Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year.
The company explained that this is the combined sales of the previous Galaxy Z series, including Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 released in August this year.
The industry predicts that sales of Galaxy Z series will reach about 8 million units this year.
Samsung Electronics explained that the sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 surpassed last year's total foldable phone sales within a month of its release. The sales of Samsung's foldable phones were about 2 million units last year.
Samsung Electronics said many customers who used smartphones from other brands changed to the Galaxy Z series.
Samsung explained that the number of users who changed their smartphones to Galaxy Flip 3 increased 1.5 times compared to the Galaxy Note 20 and 1.4 times compared to the Galaxy S21.
