Samsung's Foldable Phone Sales Increased More Than 4 Times in 2021 Than 2020

It is being predicted that sales of Samsung Galaxy Z series will reach about 8 million units this year.

By ANI | Updated: 31 December 2021 12:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was launched in August this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were launched in August 2021
  • Samsung's foldable phones marked sale of about 2 million units in 2021
  • Sale of Galaxy Z series is expected to hit about 8 million units in 2021

Samsung Electronics announced on December 30 that sales of its foldable phone Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year.

The company explained that this is the combined sales of the previous Galaxy Z series, including Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 released in August this year.

The industry predicts that sales of Galaxy Z series will reach about 8 million units this year.

Samsung Electronics explained that the sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 surpassed last year's total foldable phone sales within a month of its release. The sales of Samsung's foldable phones were about 2 million units last year.

Samsung Electronics said many customers who used smartphones from other brands changed to the Galaxy Z series.

Samsung explained that the number of users who changed their smartphones to Galaxy Flip 3 increased 1.5 times compared to the Galaxy Note 20 and 1.4 times compared to the Galaxy S21.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
India's Year of the Unicorn: Startups in Spotlight of 2021 Tech Boom
Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch

