Samsung's Foldable Phone Codenamed 'Winner' Said to Sport a 7.3-Inch OLED Display

, 06 September 2018
The screen sizes of Samsung's foldable smartphone have surfaced online

Highlights

  • Details of Samsung's foldable phone has appeared in South Korean media
  • It may add an external 4.6-inch flexible OLED display
  • Samsung to produce 100,000 to 120,000 foldable display units a month

Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for a long time now. However, recently Samsung's mobile division CEO DJ Koh announced that the long-awaited handset may finally become a reality by November this year. While there has been a number of leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone, we still don't know what it could look like. However, new details about the upcoming foldable phone have started to surface on the Internet, and they hint at some of the design details of the handset. The reports have suggested that the foldable phone will be equipped with a massive OLED display.

As per a report by ET News coming out of South Korea, Samsung's foldable phone will have a diary-like design. It is said to be a foldable structure that moves inwards along the longitudinal axis. Additionally, there could be another display on the outer side so that the handset can be used even after folding. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report says that the foldable handset will sport a 7.3-inch OLED display with 1.5R curvature.

Since the smartphone by Samsung folds inwards, the company has plans to introduce a 4.6-inch flexible OLED. This means that users will no be needing a 7.3-inch foldable display all the time. The 4.6-inch display will "solve the drawbacks of the in-folding method." Notably, Samsung has also codenamed this foldable phone project as 'Winner'.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to manufacture between 100,000 and 120,000 flexible display units per month. However, the company will likely place part orders for 150,000 to 180,000 unit a month due to "yield issues."

Comments

Further reading: Samsung
