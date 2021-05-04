Samsung Galaxy Fold is reportedly receiving a new update bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. The update is said to be rolling out in France first, and there is no information regarding when it will be released in other regions. The update brings improvements to the phone's camera as well as Samsung's Quick Share feature. Samsung launched Galaxy Fold in India in October 2019 running on Android 9 Pie. It was subsequently updated to Android 10 in 2020 and recently to Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

Samsung Galaxy Fold changelog

The update for Samsung Galaxy Fold was first reported by SamMobile. Samsung has reportedly improved the camera functions of the foldable smartphone. However, it wasn't immediately clear if the update brings Galaxy S21 series camera features like the ability to use the ultrawide camera in Pro and Pro Video modes. Samsung is also said to have improved the Quick Share feature — used for transferring data between compatible Galaxy devices — with the update.

The new update for the Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly carries the build number F900FXXU5EUD7 and is currently rolling out in France. Other regions should also get the update soon. You can manually check if your device has received the update by tapping on Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. It is recommended to connect the phone to a stable Wi-Fi connection and charge while installing the update.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in October 2019. It sports two displays — a flat 4.6-inch Super AMOLED display at the front and a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED foldable primary display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. There is also a front facing dual camera setup with a 10-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The cover of the phone sports a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs a 4,380mAh battery with wireless charging support.

In other Samsung-related news, a report by SamMobile says that Samsung has introduced Quick Share feature to Microsoft Windows powered laptops and notebooks. This will enable compatible laptops and Samsung smartphones to share files locally without having to connect via the internet or through physical cables.

