Samsung Galaxy Fold to Be Put for Pre-Bookings Again on October 11

Samsung Galaxy Fold price in India is set at Rs. 1,64,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 17:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold to Be Put for Pre-Bookings Again on October 11
  • 1,600 Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 30 minutes during first pre-booking
  • Consumers can do pre-booking at Samsung's official online store
  • Deliveries for Galaxy Fold will begin on October 20

After selling all 1,600 luxury Galaxy Fold smartphones in flat 30 minutes during the first pre-booking on October 4, the South Korean giant Samsung on Monday said it will open second round of pre-bookings for the Rs 1.65 lakh device on October 11. Consumers can log onto Samsung's official online store at 12pm (noon) on October 11 to purchase Galaxy Fold. They will have to pay the entire amount upfront like the last time.

Samsung Galaxy Fold with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage is also available offline in 35 cities across select 315 outlets, including the iconic Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

Each device comes with Galaxy Buds in the box and "Aramid Fiber" case made of fibre that has high capacity to withstand pressure.

The customers will get devices delivered to them through a concierge starting October 20, along with a dedicated expert on call 24x7.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

In its standard form, the device gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities go seamless on a bigger, immersive 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has a triple rear camera setup, two cameras at the front, and a single selfie shooter on the cover. The triple camera setup comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel AF lens that supports OIS and variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 12-megapixel telephoto tertiary sensor with PDAF, OIS, an f/2.4 lens that enables 2X optical zoom. The front-facing dual camera setup, on the other hand, includes 10-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary RGB depth sensor with an f/1.9 lens. The cover of the phone includes a 10-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. There is also an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, geomagnetic, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint, and proximity sensor.

The Galaxy Fold packs a dual battery that has a capacity of 4,380mAh and supports wired as well as wireless charging.

