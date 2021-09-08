Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting One UI 3.1.1 Update With Taskbar Feature: Report

Samsung debuted One UI 3.1.1 on its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 September 2021 12:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting One UI 3.1.1 Update With Taskbar Feature: Report

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 update brings improvements to Multi-Active Window support

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 3.1.1 is being rolled out for the original Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung One UI 3.1.1 debuted on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3
  • Samsung One UI 3.1.1 brings Drag and Split feature

Samsung Galaxy Fold, launched in February 2019, is now reportedly getting a stable One UI 3.1.1 update. The South Korean tech giant has already rolled out the new One UI version on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Flip 5G, and the original Galaxy Z Flip. While announcing One UI 3.1.1 late last month, Samsung said the new version would make its way to the original Galaxy Z Fold soon. Now, as per a report, Samsung is finally rolling out One UI 3.1.1 for the original Galaxy Fold and it brings features such as a new Taskbar, Drag and Split, natural window switching, and cover screen mirroring.

The rollout of One UI 3.1.1 for Samsung Galaxy Fold was reported by SamMobile. As per the report, Samsung is bringing the newest revision of its custom skin for both the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Fold 5G in South Korea and some parts of Europe.

The update should arrive automatically if you have an eligible Galaxy Fold handset but keen users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Fold One UI 3.1.1 update changelog

As per the report, Samsung's One UI 3.1.1 brings many features such as a Drag and Split option, which lets the user open a new URL in split-screen mode instead of opening it in a new tab in the same browser window. Apps such as Samsung Internet, Samsung Notes, My Files, Messages, MS Office, OneNote, OneDrive, and more supports this feature. The new Taskbar feature may come in handy as it shows shortcuts to your favourite apps on the right hand side of the display.

The latest update also reportedly improves the Galaxy Fold's Multi-Active Window support that allows users to open up to three applications simultaneously and readjust the height and width of opened apps. The natural window switching feature makes transition more responsive. Users can resize and reorient app windows using this feature.

The One UI 3.1.1 reportedly brings a Rotate all Apps feature that forces all your apps to rotate to a landscape orientation. The Custom Aspect Ratio feature lets you set an aspect ratio of your choice for any app. You can choose from: Fullscreen, 16:9, 4:3, and App default.

Users are advised to update their Galaxy Fold smartphones to the latest UI while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and while it is put on charging.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Getting One UI 3.1.1 Update With Taskbar Feature: Report
