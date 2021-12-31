Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Get Stable One UI 4: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the company’s first foldable, is reportedly getting December 2021 security patch as well.

By ANI | Updated: 31 December 2021 10:13 IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Get Stable One UI 4: Report

4G variants of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ is said to get the N97xFXXU7GULD update builds

Highlights
  • Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series are said to get the One UI 4 update
  • The update reportedly comes with December 2021 security patch
  • Galaxy Note 10 5G will get the update with January 2022 security patch

South Korean tech giant Samsung will be continuing to seed its stable One UI 4 update to more of its devices.

According to a report by GSMArena, the latest ones on the list to get the new update are the first-generation Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 10 series in both its 4G and 5G trims.

Samsung's firsts foldable will get the F900FXXU6GUL9 update build which is reported by users in France and also comes with the December 2021 security patch.

The 4G variants of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will get the N97xFXXU7GULD update builds as spotted by users in Switzerland while the 5G models receive version N976BXXU7GULD alongside the January 2022 security patch.

As per the report, One UI 4 and Android 12 will likely be the last major updates for the Galaxy Note 10 series from the company.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 4, Android 12, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3, Model S Cars Over Safety Issues
Huawei Says 2021 Revenues Down Almost 30 Percent Due to US Sanctions, Sees Challenges Ahead

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Get Stable One UI 4: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  3. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  4. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  5. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Swiggy, Zomato Orders May Become Costlier Due to GST Update
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro Variants Revealed as Pre-Launch Sale Begins in China
  8. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Infinix Note 11 Review: Budget Entertainer?
#Latest Stories
  1. New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle, Virtual Confetti Celebrations
  2. Huawei Says 2021 Revenues Down Almost 30 Percent Due to US Sanctions, Sees Challenges Ahead
  3. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Get Stable One UI 4: Report
  4. Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3, Model S Cars Over Safety Issues
  5. Food Ordering via Swiggy, Zomato May Become Costlier Due to New GST Norms Taking Effect on Jan 1
  6. Elon Musk Suspects Computer Scientist Nick Szabo to Be Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
  7. TikTok Most Downloaded App Worldwide, Netflix, Google Maps and Spotify Top Their Categories: Apptopia
  8. Gensokishi Online Meta World Turns Elemental Knights Online Into New Metaverse, GameFi Project
  9. Vivo V2168A Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing; May Come With Octa-Core SoC, Dual Cameras
  10. Critical Vulnerability in Polygon Network Fixed, Native MATIC Coins Worth $24 Billion Saved
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com