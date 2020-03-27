Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports

Android 10 update on Samsung Galaxy Fold phones in India is expected to come in April.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 March 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched last year

Highlights
  • Galaxy Fold phones in France are also getting the March security patch
  • Only 4G Galaxy Fold phones are receiving the new update
  • A global rollout of Android 10 on Galaxy Fold is expected soon

Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally getting the Android 10 update, however, the rollout at the moment is limited to France. As per a report, the update came on Thursday on the 4G variant of the device, while the Galaxy Fold 5G unit is also speculated to get Android 10 update in the coming days as well. To recall, Samsung's most expensive smartphone, the Galaxy Fold was launched last year and was shipped with Android 9 Pie. Another report is speculating that the Galaxy Fold smartphones in the upcoming weeks will get new updates that are featured on Galaxy S20 phones.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung released the firmware version F900FXXU3BTCD for the 4G version of the Galaxy Fold in France that not only contains the Android 10 update but also brings the March security patch. The update that is being rolled out over-the-air will bring popular features on Galaxy Fold such as Dark Mode, Smart Reply for all messaging apps, enhanced security and privacy settings and more.

It is still unclear when the update will arrive in India. However, in November last year, Samsung had released the roadmap for Android 10 update on its smartphones where it was stated that the Galaxy Fold phones will most likely get the latest operating system update by April. More will be cleared once Samsung officially announces the rolling out of Android 10 on the Galaxy Fold smartphones.

Meanwhile, another report by SamMobile has claimed that the Galaxy Fold phones will soon get new features that are currently featured on Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones. The new features will be part of a separate firmware that is expected to come out by April.

According to the report, the new features in the firmware will include an improved Night Mode, Quick Crop, Quick Share and Clean View, as well as a One UI 2.1 update. Other features such as the Night Hyperlapse, Pro mode for video, Music Share and Single Take which are seen on Galaxy 20 phones, will also arrive on the Galaxy Fold smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Display (Primary) 7.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4380mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1536x2152 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Android 10, Android 10 Update
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Airbnb to Offer Housing to 100,000 Crisis Responders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Loki Disney+ Series About His ‘Struggle With Identity’: Loki Creator Michael Waldron

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Qualcomm Announces New Audio Technologies for True Wireless Earphones
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  4. What India Should Learn From China to Resolve Home Delivery Issues
  5. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
  8. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  9. Infinix S5 Pro Review
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
  2. COVID-19 Related Phishing Attacks Up by a Massive 667 Percent: Barracuda Networks
  3. Apple AR Glasses May Launch in 2022 as Suppliers Ramp Up Production
  4. WhatsApp Usage Increased by 40 Percent Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Kantar
  5. Tata Sky Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts Amid Lockdown: Report
  6. Loki Disney+ Series About His ‘Struggle With Identity’: Loki Creator Michael Waldron
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 10 Update, Will Get Galaxy S20 Features by Another Update: Reports
  8. Airbnb to Offer Housing to 100,000 Crisis Responders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2e Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 100 Workout Modes Launched: All Details
  10. US Space Force Launches First Mission Despite Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com