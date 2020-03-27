Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally getting the Android 10 update, however, the rollout at the moment is limited to France. As per a report, the update came on Thursday on the 4G variant of the device, while the Galaxy Fold 5G unit is also speculated to get Android 10 update in the coming days as well. To recall, Samsung's most expensive smartphone, the Galaxy Fold was launched last year and was shipped with Android 9 Pie. Another report is speculating that the Galaxy Fold smartphones in the upcoming weeks will get new updates that are featured on Galaxy S20 phones.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung released the firmware version F900FXXU3BTCD for the 4G version of the Galaxy Fold in France that not only contains the Android 10 update but also brings the March security patch. The update that is being rolled out over-the-air will bring popular features on Galaxy Fold such as Dark Mode, Smart Reply for all messaging apps, enhanced security and privacy settings and more.

It is still unclear when the update will arrive in India. However, in November last year, Samsung had released the roadmap for Android 10 update on its smartphones where it was stated that the Galaxy Fold phones will most likely get the latest operating system update by April. More will be cleared once Samsung officially announces the rolling out of Android 10 on the Galaxy Fold smartphones.

Meanwhile, another report by SamMobile has claimed that the Galaxy Fold phones will soon get new features that are currently featured on Samsung's Galaxy S20 phones. The new features will be part of a separate firmware that is expected to come out by April.

According to the report, the new features in the firmware will include an improved Night Mode, Quick Crop, Quick Share and Clean View, as well as a One UI 2.1 update. Other features such as the Night Hyperlapse, Pro mode for video, Music Share and Single Take which are seen on Galaxy 20 phones, will also arrive on the Galaxy Fold smartphones.