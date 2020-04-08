Samsung has been the one of the first smartphone manufacturers to jump on the foldable phone bandwagon. With the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean giant is the only company to have commercially available multiple foldable phones in its portfolio. Now, a report has indicated that Samsung might bring a comparably cheaper 256GB variant for the next generation of the Galaxy Fold, expected to be called Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. The 256GB variant will come as an effort to offer the second generation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold at a lower starting price. Apart from that, Samsung is also reported to bring a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was launched with a single 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 1,64,999 ($1,980 in the US). With a 256GB variant for the next generation Galaxy Fold, Samsung will be able to keep the starting price below the steep premium it asks for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

According to a report by SamMobile, the second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold, with model number SM-F916, will also feature a larger outer display than the 4.6-inch screen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The foldable screen on the inside might also be a larger 7.7-inch panel, bigger than the 7.3-inch display on the first generation Galaxy Fold. The report also said that the foldable screen on the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might be an Infinity-O display, Samsung speak for hole-punch display. Samsung might launch the second generation Samsung Galaxy Fold in Q3 2020, or along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the report added.

Meanwhile, according to another report, Samsung also seems to be planning a 5G variant of its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone that could be launched later this year. The report further said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G variant will be made available only in limited markets. It said that there is no word as to when Samsung will launch the 5G Galaxy Z Flip and how much it's going to affect the price.