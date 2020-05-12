Technology News
Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home

You can get financing options for your next Galaxy smartphone at the comfort of your home.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 12 May 2020 18:31 IST
Samsung phone buyers can avail the Samsung Finance+ service at their doorstep

Highlights
  • Samsung has brought its Finance+ service to buyers’ homes
  • Customers don’t need to visit any dealer to avail the service
  • They can get their credit scoring, KYC done at their homes

Samsung India has made its easy finance facility to purchase Galaxy smartphone available at customers' homes. The company said that buyers will now be able to avail the Samsung Finance+ facility without having to step out of their houses. The Finance+ service is available at 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns. Earlier, the buyers had to visit select dealerships but now a Samsung promoter from the neighbourhood dealer will come to buyers' house and complete the formalities.

People interested in buying Samsung Galaxy smartphones can do so easily without worrying about breaking the lockdown norms, said the company. Using the Samsung Finance+ programme from their homes, customers can get easy financing opportunity for their new phones.

How to avail Samsung Finance+
Buyers will have to first contact their neighbourhood Samsung dealer. The deal will then send a Samsung promoter to the customer's home to complete the KYC verification and credit scoring. After that, offers on the Galaxy smartphones will be shown. After choosing the phone, the buyer can proceed to get it financed. Samsung has said that the entire process is digital and convenient.

Samsung launched the Finance+ programme in September last year in partnership with DMI Finance. It was developed in India at the company's R&D Institute India in Bengaluru.

The company recently partnered with Benow to bring 20,000 retailers online to allow customers to purchase their new phones online from their nearest dealership.

Further reading: Samsung Finance Plus, Samsung, Samsung India
