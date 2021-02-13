Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, its promo page on Flipkart has revealed ahead of the phone's India launch on Monday, February 15. Samsung has been teasing the specifications of the phone in the run up to its launch. The company has also revealed that the phone will be priced somewhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be the second phone in the relatively new Samsung Galaxy F series that began with the Samsung Galaxy F41 in October last year.

The dedicated Flipkart promo page for the Samsung Galaxy F62 has now teased that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which will be one of the four sensors on the back. The phone has been previously confirmed to have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and an sAMOLED+ display. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by the 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC and Mali G76 GPU.

Samsung earlier revealed that the Samsung Galaxy F62 will debut in India on February 15 at 12pm (noon) and will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. Though, it is unclear if all the RAM and storage configurations of the smartphone will fall under this price range.

There have been a few leaks associated with the Samsung Galaxy F62 in the past that suggest that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It may get 6GB RAM + 128GB storage as one of the variants and could launch with Android 11 out of the box. The phone has been tipped to come in blue and green colour options.

Samsung is also boasting of the performance of the Galaxy F62, which is confirmed to come with the Exynos 9825 SoC. The chipset has an AnTuTu score of over 4,52,000 and a Geekbench 5 score of 2,400. This is the same SoC found in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series.

Back in early December, the Samsung Galaxy F62 was reportedly in mass production at the company's Greater Noida facility.

