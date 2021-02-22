Samsung Galaxy F62 is set to go on sale in India today. The new Samsung phone, which debuted in the country last week, comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The Samsung Galaxy F62 also houses a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC that comes along with up to 8GB of RAM. It features a Laser Gradient design that comes with a unique pattern metallic graduation finish and features three distinct colour options. Other key highlights of the Galaxy F62 include a 32-megapixel selfie camera, 128GB of onboard storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India is set at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today through Flipkart and the Samsung India online store — alongside Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail outlets. It will be available in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions

In terms of sale offers, the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available with a cashback worth Rs. 3,000 on recharge discount coupons and Reliance partner brand coupons worth Rs. 7,000 for Jio customers. Customers will also get a Rs. 2,500 instant cashback when purchasing through an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 also comes under the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Programme through which customers avail the phone by paying 70 percent of its price. Samsung said that after a year, customers would get the option to choose to return the device to upgrade to a new Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 percent of the original price.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Galaxy F62 has the 7nm, octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone includes the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Further, there is the 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung has provided 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy F62 that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a fingerprint sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone also comes with 9.5mm of thickness.

