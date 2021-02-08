Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F62 With Exynos 9825 SoC to Launch in India on February 15

Samsung Galaxy F62 could feature a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display and be backed by a 7,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 February 2021 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F62 will have a hole-punch cut out

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available via Flipkart
  • The phone could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 may feature a 6.7-inch display

Samsung Galaxy F62 will launch in India on February 15 at 12pm (noon), a dedicated Flipkart page has revealed. The phone will be powered by the company's own Exynos 9825 SoC, which is based on the 7nm process. The Flipkart page also reveals the front and the back of the Galaxy F62. Additionally, Samsung has shared the phone will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. The phone will be the second entry in the company's fairly recent Galaxy F series that started with the Samsung Galaxy F41 which launched in the country back in October last year.

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch, expected price

The dedicated Flipkart page for Samsung Galaxy F62 reveals the phone will be launched on February 15 at 12pm (noon). The page shows a green variant of the phone but does not share the price, however, Samsung has shared through a press release that the phone will be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications (expected)

The Flipkart page reveals the Galaxy F62 will be powered by the 7nm octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC with posts an AnTuTu score of over 4,52,000 and a Geekbench 5 score of 2,400. The company claims this makes it the fastest Galaxy smartphone in the above-mentioned price segment. The phone has a quad rear camera setup housed in a square camera module with the flash right below it. On the front, there is a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera that is centrally located at the top of the display.

Besides the aforementioned specifications, there have been a few leaks associated to the Galaxy F62 that suggest the phone will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery. It may have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which will presumably be one of the variants. The phone could also launch with Android 11 out of the box. Additionally, the Galaxy F62 may come in a green and blue colour variant.

Back in early December, it was reported that mass production of the Galaxy F62 has started at the company's Greater Noida facility.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Vineet Washington
