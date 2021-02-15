Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India starts at Rs. 23,999, and it will go on sale from February 22 via Flipkart and the Samsung India store.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 will go on sale from February 22
  • The Samsung phone is the second model in the Galaxy F-series
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India through a livestream as the company's latest model in the F-series that was introduced in October last year — with the launch of the Galaxy F41. The new Samsung phone features a hole-punch display design and carries quad rear cameras. The Galaxy F62 also comes with an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy Note 10 series in 2019. Other key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include a 7,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM, and the latest One UI 3.1. The smartphone also comes with an all-new design that flaunts a unique pattern metallic gradation finish at the back. Samsung compares the Galaxy F62 with the likes of OnePlus Nord, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and the Realme X7 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has been at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Grey colour options. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Samsung India online store as well as Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail stores from February 22, 12pm (noon).

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F62 include Rs. 3,000 cashback on recharge discount coupons and Reliance partner brand coupons worth Rs. 7,000 for Jio customers. A Rs. 2,500 cashback offer for ICICI bank cards and EMI was also announced. The phone also comes with the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Programme under which customers can avail the Galaxy F62 by paying 70 percent of its price. After a year, customers will get the option to choose to return the device to upgrade to a latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 percent of the original price.

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy F62 features the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens of 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

samsung galaxy f62 back g360 Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back

 

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Both front and rear cameras come with 4K video recording support. Samsung has also provided a list of proprietary camera features, including a Single Take to produce up to 14 different outputs – 10 photos and 4 videos.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has 128GB of onboard storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, apart from an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It packs a 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging that is touted to take less than two hours to fill the entire capacity. The battery also supports reverse charging. Besides, the phone has 9.5mm of thickness and 218 grams of weight.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India, Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  7. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  2. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  6. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  8. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
  9. Apple Car: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess 'Not Afraid' of iPhone Maker’s Electric Vehicle
  10. Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com