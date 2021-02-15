Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F62 launch in India will take place at 12pm (noon) today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 10:28 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F62 will debut with a hole-punch display design

  • Samsung Galaxy F62 launch will be live streamed today
  • The phone will carry a price tag between Rs. 20,000 and Rs.25,000
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 will come with Exynos 9825 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F62 is set to launch in India today. The launch will be live streamed through Samsung's official social media channels. Samsung Galaxy F62 is one of the company's most talked about phones of 2021. The smartphone is teased to have an Exynos 9825 SoC and a quad rear camera setup. It also appears to have a hole-punch display design. Some leaked images and purported certification listings of the Samsung Galaxy F62 also surfaced online in the recent past. Read on for the Samsung Galaxy F62 launch livestream details, expected price in India, and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F62 launch livestream details, timing

Samsung Galaxy F62 launch will take place through a virtual livestream that will begin at 12pm (noon) through the Samsung India YouTube channel, Samsung.com, and Flipkart. You can also watch the launch live through the video embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India is speculated to be under Rs. 25,000. Samsung also itself confirmed through a press release that the phone will be available within the Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 price bracket. It is, however, yet to reveal the exact pricing.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications (expected)

In addition to the pricing bracket, Samsung has already revealed some of the key specifications of the Galaxy F62 through teasers posted about its launch. One of those teasers has mentioned the presence of the Exynos 9825 SoC. The Samsung phone is also teased to have the quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Teaser images released by Samsung also suggested the hole-punch display design on the Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery. The phone could also come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor and run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. Further, it is rumoured to have at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy F62 appears to have E625F model number. It is also said to be in mass production at Samsung's Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Elon Musk’s Tesla to Set Up Manufacturing Unit in Karnataka: Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa
