Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Design Tipped Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has also appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices list.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 April 2021 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play Console/ 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G launch is likely to take place soon

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications may include Snapdragon 750G SoC
  • Google Play Supported Devices listing shows its model number
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G earlier appeared on TENAA and Bluetooth SIG sites

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications have been reportedly tipped by a Google Play Console listing. The Samsung phone appeared on China's TENAA certification website and in a listing on the Bluetooth SIG portal last week. The details said to be available via Google Play Console suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. An image reportedly featured with the Google Play Console listing suggests a hole-punch display design with a chin at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications (expected)

91Mobiles reports that the Google Play Console listing suggests some key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G. The phone is said to be listed with Qualcomm SM7225, which is the Snapdragon 750G, and 8GB of RAM.

Samsung could offer a full-HD+ (1,080x2,009 pixels) display and Android 11 out-of-the-box on the Galaxy F52 5G. An image of the phone said to be included in the listing indicates a hole-punch display design.

Google Play Supported Devices list has also included an entry about the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G carrying the model number SM-E5260. This is the same model number that appeared on the TENAA and Bluetooth SIG sites previously.

The TENAA listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G would come with a 4,500mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup. The phone is also likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and support 25W fast charging. The phone is said to measure 164.63x76.3x8.7mm and weigh 199 grams.

Exact details about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G are yet to be revealed. However, going by the details surfaced online, the phone can be expected to debut soon.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G

Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Date Set for May 12, to Sport Hole-Punch Cutout for Selfie Camera

