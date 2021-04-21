Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Images Surface Online via TENAA Listing

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to feature a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 April 2021 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was spotted on Bluetooth SIG recently

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to support 25W fast charging
  • The phone may launch soon, expected to run on Android 11
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has been spotted on TENAA certification site with the model number SM-E5260. Images and specifications of the phone have leaked on the certification site, leaving very little to imagination. This comes after the phone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site, hinting that the company is actively working on bringing the smartphone to the market. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is tipped to pack a 4,350mAh battery. It could pack a quad camera setup on the back.

TENAA has listed the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G smartphone with model number SM-E5260. Images leaked through the site reveal a hole-punch display at the front with the cutout placed on the top right edge. The phone has a gradient design on the back panel with a quad camera setup placed inside a rectangular module. There is no fingerprint scanner spotted on the back or the sides, hinting at an in-display one.

Spotted first by MySmartPrice, the TENAA listing suggests the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may run on Android 11 and feature dual-SIM slots. It is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display. It is expected to be powered by an unknown 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage could be at 128GB with the option to expand further using microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is likely to have a quad camera setup with the images suggesting a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is listed to pack a 4,350mAh battery. The 3C certification listing in the past tipped at 25W fast charging support. Dimensions are tipped to be at measure 164.63x76.3x8.7mm and the phone may weigh 199 grams. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG recently, and it is tipped to support Bluetooth 5.1. There is no clarity on when the phone may launch, but now that it is being spotted on several certification sites, an announcement may not be too far.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.57-inch
Processor 2.4GHz octa-core
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4350mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
