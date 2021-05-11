Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak; Could Be Priced Around Rs. 23,000

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is seen with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera located at the top right corner of the display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 May 2021 11:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak; Could Be Priced Around Rs. 23,000

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Instant Digital

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may get a variant with a white back panel

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G does not have a release date yet
  • The phone could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G could come with 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G live photos have surfaced online along with its alleged price tag. The phone is yet to be unveiled, but a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo has leaked images of the phone along with its price. The images show a quad rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. These alleged images of the Galaxy F52 5G are in line with what we have previously seen in Google Play Console and China's TENAA certification listings.

A tipster on Weibo who goes by the pseudonym Instant Digital (translated) has shared that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,900). In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy F62 that launched in India in February this year came at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, which makes the leaked price of the Galaxy F52 5G seem probable.

As seen in the live images shared by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has a hole-punch cutout at the top right corner of the display. There are thick bezels all around. On the back, there is a quad-rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The model in the image has a white back panel. At the bottom, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill can be seen.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has been previously spotted on multiple certification websites including TENAA, Bluetooth SIG, and 3C, along with in a Google Play Console listing. The Bluetooth SIG listing suggested that the phone will come with Bluetooth v5.1 while the 3C listing showed support for 25W fast charging. The TENAA listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may run on Android 11 and feature dual-SIM slots. It may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) TFT display and be powered by an unknown 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM. Internal storage could be 128GB with the option to expand it further using microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy F52 could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Most recently, its Google Play Console listing showed the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The image shared in the Google Play Console listing is pretty similar to the ones shared in the new leak.

Samsung, as of now, has not shared any information on the Galaxy F52 5G and it is unclear when the phone will be unveiled.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak; Could Be Priced Around Rs. 23,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Starts Showing COVID-19 Vaccine, Hospital Beds, Oxygen Updates in India
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. SpaceX Plans to Send a Satellite Paid With Dogecoin to the Moon
  4. Why India Celebrates May 11 as National Technology Day
  5. Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Expect to See PS5 Back in Stock Soon
  6. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  7. Oppo Launches Its Online Store in India With Introductory Offers
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Update Brings Camera, System Improvements: Reports
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 17, Tecno Camon 17P, Tecno Camon 17 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak; Could Be Priced Around Rs. 23,000
  3. Harley-Davidson Goes All-Electric, Launches LiveWire Motorcycle Brand
  4. Infinix Hot 10T With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Out in English and Hindi — Watch It Here
  6. OSIRIS-REx Space Probe Heads Home With Asteroid Dust From Bennu
  7. Instagram, Twitter Blame Glitches for Deleting Palestinian Posts Mentioning Eviction From East Jerusalem
  8. US Oil Pipeline Ransomware Attack: Joe Biden Says Russian Group DarkSide Behind Colonial Pipeline Incident
  9. Facebook Asked to Cancel Plans for Instagram for Younger Kids by US State Attorneys General
  10. Worried About Privacy for Your Selfies? These Tools Can Help Spoof Facial Recognition AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com