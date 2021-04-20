Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was earlier spotted on 3C certification site as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 April 2021 13:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is likely to support 25W fast charging

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly working on a Galaxy F52 5G model
  • The phone may come with Bluetooth v5.1 support
  • Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is listed with the model number SM-E5260

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is the rumoured upcoming phone from the Korean giant as it has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The phone is listed with model number SM-E5260, and while it doesn't offer any specification or design details of the phone, the certification hints that Samsung is working on a new F-series model and looks to launch it in the future. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is likely to support 5G connectivity and it remains a mystery whether there will be a 4G model or not.

The phone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG with model number SM-E5260. It is listed to be called the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G and the certification site suggests it will support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Apart from this, the Bluetooth SIG listing reveals nothing else. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The phone was also reportedly spotted on 3C certification last month with the same model number, and the listing tipped that Samsung Galaxy F52 5G could support 25W fast charging.

Given the name of the model, it may see slightly toned-down specifications than the Samsung Galaxy F62 that was launched in February this year. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC and it packs up to 8GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy F62 has a large 7,000mAh battery and it features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. There is a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, respectively. The phone is available to buy on Flipkart and the Samsung India online store as well as Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail stores.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch; Could Start at Rs. 29,990
Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  4. The Best Movies on Netflix
  5. Elon Musk Has Always Been a Little Weird, His Teenage Photo Proves
  6. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  7. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Quick Expands to Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, 3 More Cities for Under-90 Minute Deliveries
  2. Realme to Launch Its First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India ‘Very Soon’: Madhav Sheth
  3. Samsung Galaxy Jump Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing, Could Be Powered by Dimensity 720
  4. #AppleEvent: Twitter Goes Into Overdrive Hours Before Spring Loaded Event
  5. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch; Could Start at Rs. 29,990
  6. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G May Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Alleged DEKRA Certification Shows
  8. Olivia Colman in Talks to Join Secret Invasion MCU Disney+ Series: Report
  9. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Man Sees Animated Photo of Deceased Wife Created With Deep Nostalgia, Gets Emotional: See Reddit Post
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com