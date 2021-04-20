Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is the rumoured upcoming phone from the Korean giant as it has now been spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The phone is listed with model number SM-E5260, and while it doesn't offer any specification or design details of the phone, the certification hints that Samsung is working on a new F-series model and looks to launch it in the future. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G is likely to support 5G connectivity and it remains a mystery whether there will be a 4G model or not.

The phone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG with model number SM-E5260. It is listed to be called the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G and the certification site suggests it will support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Apart from this, the Bluetooth SIG listing reveals nothing else. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The phone was also reportedly spotted on 3C certification last month with the same model number, and the listing tipped that Samsung Galaxy F52 5G could support 25W fast charging.

Given the name of the model, it may see slightly toned-down specifications than the Samsung Galaxy F62 that was launched in February this year. The phone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC and it packs up to 8GB RAM. Samsung Galaxy F62 has a large 7,000mAh battery and it features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. There is a quad camera setup on the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 32-megapixel camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, respectively. The phone is available to buy on Flipkart and the Samsung India online store as well as Reliance Digital, Jio retail stores, and select retail stores.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.