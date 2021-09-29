Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 September 2021 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with a 6.6-inch display that has a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will go on sale in India starting Sunday, October 3
  • The Samsung phone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be available with a introductory pricing

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The new Samsung phone comes with triple rear cameras and carries a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also the first phone in the company's Galaxy F-series to come with 5G connectivity in India, and features support for 12 distinct bands. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G houses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The pricing and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G brings it against the likes of the iQoo Z3, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and the Realme X7 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB RAM model that is priced at Rs. 22,999. Both options have 128GB of onboard storage as standard and Matte Aqua as well as Matte Black colours. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will go on sale in the country starting Sunday, October 3 through Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and select retail outlets in the country.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G include a special introductory price of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB option. There will also be no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts.

The special introductory pricing will notably be valid for a limited period and with the commencement of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the triple rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera setup also supports a variety of modes, including Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Food Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, and Pro Mode.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phone includes Dolby Atmos support to deliver an immersive sound experience over wired and Bluetooth headphones.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a fast charging experience when using the bundled 15W charger. Besides, the phone measures 167.2x76.4x9.0mm.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
