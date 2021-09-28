Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India has been leaked ahead of its launch on September 29. The phone has been teased extensively by the South Korean giant in the run-up to the launch. The fresh leak hints that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may come in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is teased to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and feature a 90Hz display refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G price in India (expected)

91Mobiles cites its sources to claim that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may be priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. There is also said to be an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option priced at Rs. 22,999. The report says that these are retail prices of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and the online prices may be even lower. We recommend you take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Samsung has introduced a dedicated microsite for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G. The site teases that the phone to be available in Black and Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung.com online.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications (teased)

On the specifications front, a whole set of details have been teased by Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop-style notch and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is teased to include a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a Night Mode feature.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will feature a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The phone will support 12 5G bands that include N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500).

