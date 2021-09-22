Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be the first 5G offering in the Galaxy F-series lineup.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 September 2021 11:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Likely to Launch in September, Sale to Begin in October via Flipkart: Report

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to come with a full-HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to be available exclusively on Flipkart
  • It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is said to come with a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to launch by the end of this month and go on sale next month, says a new report. It is said to be the first 5G smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy F series. Samsung is also said to have partnered with Flipkart for the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G. The smartphone's India launch was also tipped by its support page that went live earlier this month. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has also been spotted in a Google Play Console listing.

As per industry sources cited in a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to launch in September with deliveries beginning in October. Samsung's upcoming smartphone is said to support up to 12 5G bands and feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is will reportedly get a full-HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be the first 5G offering in the Galaxy F-series lineup. 

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale launch schedule has listed a Samsung 'big launch of the day' as well as a 'big reveal' from the brand for September 29, which is speculated to include the debut of the Galaxy F42 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was earlier spotted in a Google Play Console listing that shows the smartphone will run Android 11. Its full-HD+ display is said to come with a 1,080x2,009 pixels resolution and a 459ppi pixel density. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The images on the listings show a waterdrop style notch along with thick bezels on three sides and a thicker chin. The volume rocker and the power button with the embedded fingerprint scanner are visible on the right spine.

A support page for the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was also briefly live on Samsung's India website. It mentioned the model number SM-E426B/DS — as per a screenshot.

In other Samsung-related news, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is set to launch on September 28 at 12pm IST. The South Korean tech giant confirmed the launch through a tweet and the smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Cryptocurrency Exchange Suex Faces US Sanctions Over Ransomware Attacks

