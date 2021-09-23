Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India Launch Set for September 29, Will Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is the first 5G-offering in the Galaxy F-series lineup.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 September 2021 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will get a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will come with 12 5G bands
  • It will get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will get a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G India launch date has been set for September 29, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed. Some key specifications of the smartphone have also been confirmed by Samsung, alongside some availability details. The Galaxy F42 5G will get a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 12 5G bands. The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be the first 5G offering in the Galaxy F-series lineup and the fifth F-series smartphone launched in India in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G availability

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be unveiled on September 29 at 12pm IST (noon), as mentioned on a dedicated microsite by Samsung. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Samsung's website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. As per the images on the microsite, the Galaxy F42 5G is currently confirmed to come in Black and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

The Galaxy F42 5G will come with a full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 12 5G bands that include N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3), N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), and N78 (3500) bands.

Optics on the Galaxy F42 5G include a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash mounted in a square module. The camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with Night Mode feature. Samsung will pack a 5,000mAh battery that is said to give the users a full day worth of juice.

Through the images shared on the microsite, it can be seen that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button on the right spine, along with a volume rocker. The bottom gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Availability
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
SoftBank-Backed Oyo Said to File for $1.2 Billion IPO Next Week

