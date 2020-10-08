Samsung Galaxy F41 is all set to launch in India today. The phone marks the debut of the ‘Samsung Galaxy F' series, and key features of the phone have been teased in the run up to this launch. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is teased to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The phone is also set to have a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. Leaks in the past have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F41 might pack 6GB of RAM and run on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event live stream, expected price in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event will begin at 5.30pm today. The event will be live streamed via Samsung India's social accounts online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

It was earlier also reported to be a rebadged Samsung Galaxy M31. Official details on pricing should be released in a few hours. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Samsung online store when it launches. Flipkart has published a dedicated page teasing the Samsung Galaxy F41, and it is also taking registrations of interest. The phone is rumoured to come in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications (teased, expected)

As per teasers on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is set to feature a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with thin bezels. The phone is teased to have a triple rear camera setup at the back with 64-megapixel main camera. It is also confirmed to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and have a rear fingerprint sensor on board.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 was spotted on Geekbench recently, and it is tipped to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, have 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 10.

Schematics leak of the phone suggests the presence of USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom firing speaker in the phone. A tipster also shared that the Galaxy F41 will support fast charging and be offered in two RAM and storage configuration.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.