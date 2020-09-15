Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series

The rumoured Samsung phone is expected to launch end of September or early October.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 15 September 2020 14:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy F41 end of this month or early October

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F41 will reportedly be the first phone in the Galaxy F ser
  • The phone is expected to launch end of this month or early October
  • It will allegedly be a mid-range camera-centric phone

Samsung is working on a new phone that carries the model number SM-F415F and could make its debut soon as the Galaxy F41, as per a tipster. This seems to be the first phone under Samsung's upcoming Galaxy F series that will reportedly be a mid-range series. The SM-F415F phone will reportedly be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India and launch in the last week of September or first week of October.

The tipster shared information about the rumoured Galaxy F41 on Twitter, adding that it will not be a foldable phone, contrary to what the letter F suggests. Galaxy F41 is expected to be camera-centric, along with the other models in the Galaxy F series. Although no details or specifications have been revealed, the phone is speculated to be very similar to the Galaxy M31 that has a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Another tipster indicated that the firmware development of Samsung Galaxy F41 had already started.

The support page on Samsung India's website for SM-415F has already gone live, although it was earlier rumoured to be the Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

A recent report had stated that Samsung would be expanding its online footprint in India by launching the new Galaxy F series that will feature phones in the price range of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. The phones will reportedly be camera-centric and initially be focused on the online market before being available in retail stores.

The report had claimed that the first phone in the Galaxy F series will be launched next month. As the tipster has also said that Galaxy F41 will be launched late September-early October, this is likely to be the case.

Samsung already has the Galaxy M series and Galaxy A series that feature smartphones priced in the same range that the upcoming Galaxy F series will reportedly be in.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F Series, Samsung Galaxy F41
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
