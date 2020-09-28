Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F41 to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and come with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 September 2020 12:16 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F41 will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F41 will be unveiled on October 8
  • It will be sold via Flipkart
  • Samsung Galaxy F41 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 64-megapixel primary shooter as part of a triple rear camera setup, Flipkart has confirmed. The Galaxy F41 will be the first phone in Samsung's newly announced F series of smartphones. It is set to launch in India on October 8 and now, a teaser page of Fipkart has revealed that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel image sensor with Single Take feature. The Galaxy F41 has an Infinity-U design for the selfie shooter and slim bezels all around. Notably, the phone may be a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M31.

The Flipkart page for the Samsung Galaxy F41 that went live last week has now revealed that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the phone has been teased to come with Samsung's Single Take feature. The page also states the Galaxy F41 will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U design, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone will be launched on October 8 at 5:30pm IST. The company has not shared if it will be hosting a virtual launch event for the phone or not.

Samsung Galaxy F41 schematics were allegedly leaked recently. They showed the phone will feature a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom firing speaker. A tipster shared that the Galaxy F41 will support fast charging and be offered in two RAM and storage configurations. The schematics also suggested that the phone may be a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M31 as there were a lot of key similarities. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to come in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

As per previous leaks, the Galaxy F41 will be powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, have 6GB of RAM, and run on Android 10. The phone may be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications
