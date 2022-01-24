Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench; May Come With Octa Core Qualcomm Chipset, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench; May Come With Octa-Core Qualcomm Chipset, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is listed to run on Android 12.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 24 January 2022 11:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench; May Come With Octa-Core Qualcomm Chipset, 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will succeed the Galaxy F22 budget handset

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a single-core performance score of 640 points
  • Samsung Galaxy F23 5G might also launch as Galaxy M23 5G
  • There has been no official update from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone was launched in July 2021. It is a budget offering that packs a 6,000mAh battery. It appears that Samsung is now working on a successor to the Galaxy F22. A Samsung handset bearing the codename SM-E236B has been listed on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database. This handset is expected to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. It has received a score of 640 points in the single-core test on Geekbench. Additionally, the handset has a score of 1,820 points in the multi-core test.

As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been listed on Geekbench 5 and it suggests that the phone could be powered by a 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This chipset is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The listed variant runs on Android 12 and packs 6GB of RAM. However, Samsung is expected to launch this handset with more memory options.

Last year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy F22 handset as Galaxy M22 in some markets. The company might follow this trend and release the Galaxy F23 5G as the Galaxy M23 5G in select markets. There is no official word from Samsung, so not much else is known about this upcoming budget offering.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is a 4G smartphone that uses the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset offers either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that can support up to 25W fast charging. The OneUI 3.1 skin runs on Android 11. For optics, the Galaxy F22 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera that sits inside the waterdrop-style display notch.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy F22

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good Super AMOLED display
  • Smooth and fluid software
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Slow charging using provided charger
  • Poor gaming performance
  • Low light camera performance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy F22 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung Galaxy F22
Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Edges Up to $1.69 Billion, Now 6th Biggest Movie of All Time
UAE Bans Flying of Recreational Drones After Fatal Attack

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench; May Come With Octa-Core Qualcomm Chipset, 6GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. NDRF Twitter Handle Hacked, Fully Restored Later
  3. Jio Says 5G Coverage Planning Completed for 1,000 Cities
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Bitcoin Price Falls Again After Steep Dive Last Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's How to Find the Best Deals
  9. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Get Ability to Move Chats From Android Devices
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Escalate in Fluctuating Market Movement; Losses Hit Several Popular Altcoins
  2. WhatsApp Testing Two-Step Verification on Desktop, Chat Wallpaper for Voice Calls: Report
  3. WeChat Account of Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison Taken Over and Renamed, Lawmaker Accuses China
  4. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. UAE Bans Flying of Recreational Drones After Fatal Attack
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench; May Come With Octa-Core Qualcomm Chipset, 6GB RAM
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Edges Up to $1.69 Billion, Now 6th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. Bitcoin Price Falls Again After Steep Dive Last Week: All You Need to Know
  9. National Disaster Response Force Twitter Handle Hacked, Fully Restored Later
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Could Come With 5x Periscope Camera: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com