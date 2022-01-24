Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone was launched in July 2021. It is a budget offering that packs a 6,000mAh battery. It appears that Samsung is now working on a successor to the Galaxy F22. A Samsung handset bearing the codename SM-E236B has been listed on the Geekbench 5 benchmark database. This handset is expected to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. It has received a score of 640 points in the single-core test on Geekbench. Additionally, the handset has a score of 1,820 points in the multi-core test.

As mentioned, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been listed on Geekbench 5 and it suggests that the phone could be powered by a 2.21GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This chipset is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The listed variant runs on Android 12 and packs 6GB of RAM. However, Samsung is expected to launch this handset with more memory options.

Last year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy F22 handset as Galaxy M22 in some markets. The company might follow this trend and release the Galaxy F23 5G as the Galaxy M23 5G in select markets. There is no official word from Samsung, so not much else is known about this upcoming budget offering.

Samsung Galaxy F22 is a 4G smartphone that uses the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset offers either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that can support up to 25W fast charging. The OneUI 3.1 skin runs on Android 11. For optics, the Galaxy F22 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It is also equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera that sits inside the waterdrop-style display notch.

