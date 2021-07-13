Samsung Galaxy F22 is set to go on sale in India today, Tuesday, July 13. The new Samsung phone is similar to the Galaxy A22 that debuted in the country late last month with a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The Galaxy F22 comes with features including quad rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also includes a 6,000mAh battery, up to 6GB RAM, and a 90Hz display. With all these features, the Samsung Galaxy F22 competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India is set at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 14,999. Both options come in two colours, Denim Black and Denim Blue. The Galaxy F22 will go on sale through Flipkart and the Samsung India online store (Samsung.com) at 12pm (noon) today.

In terms of offers and discounts, the Samsung Galaxy F22 will be available with a Rs. 1,000 discount on prepaid transactions as a part of the introductory offers on Flipkart. Customers will also get exchange and EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top. The phone features a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. The quad rear camera setup of the smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F22 that supports up to 25W fast charging. However, the phone is bundled with a 15W charger. It measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams.

