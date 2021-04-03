Samsung Galaxy F12 has been listed on Geekbench ahead of its India launch on April 5. The benchmarking site suggests key specifications of the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy F12 has also been listed on Flipkart, which suggests that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site soon after its launch. The Flipkart listing of the phone also reveals key specifications including a 6,000mAh battery and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megpixel primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy F12 is also confirmed to feature a 90Hz display.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F12 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-G127G. The phone is listed to run on Android 11, pack 4GB of RAM, and be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. The phone is also listed on Flipkart with the same Samsung SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F12 was first spotted on Geekbench by NashvilleChatterClass.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 has been listed on Flipkart with renders and key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is seen to have waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone has a square-shaped module at the back and a patterned back panel in shades of Blue.

The phone has been teased to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to also pack a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is listed with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy F12 also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy F12, the company is also looking to bring the Samsung Galaxy F02s on April 5.

