Samsung Galaxy F12 Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch, 4GB RAM Tipped

Samsung Galaxy F12 is all set to launch in India on April 5.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 April 2021 18:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available on Flipkart in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 will pack a large 6,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 is listed on Geekbench as SM-F127G
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 will be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC

Samsung Galaxy F12 has been listed on Geekbench ahead of its India launch on April 5. The benchmarking site suggests key specifications of the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy F12 has also been listed on Flipkart, which suggests that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site soon after its launch. The Flipkart listing of the phone also reveals key specifications including a 6,000mAh battery and a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megpixel primary sensor. Samsung Galaxy F12 is also confirmed to feature a 90Hz display.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F12 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-G127G. The phone is listed to run on Android 11, pack 4GB of RAM, and be powered by an Exynos 850 SoC. The phone is also listed on Flipkart with the same Samsung SoC. The Samsung Galaxy F12 was first spotted on Geekbench by NashvilleChatterClass.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 has been listed on Flipkart with renders and key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is seen to have waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone has a square-shaped module at the back and a patterned back panel in shades of Blue.

The phone has been teased to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to also pack a 6,000mAh battery. The phone is listed with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy F12 also appears to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy F12, the company is also looking to bring the Samsung Galaxy F02s on April 5.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android
Tasneem Akolawala
