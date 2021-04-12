Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Galaxy F02s Also Available: Price, Specifications, Offers

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched alongside the Galaxy F02s.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2021 10:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Galaxy F02s Also Available: Price, Specifications, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a 90Hz display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F12 is a rebranded version of Galaxy M12
  • Both phones are launched in three colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s is a rebadged Galaxy M02s

Samsung Galaxy F12 is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone was launched in the country last week, alongside the Galaxy F02s. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart and Samsung India websites. The Galaxy F12 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12, and sports a display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F02s, which is a rebadged Galaxy M02s, went on sale on April 9, and is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s price in India, sale

Samsung Galaxy F12 was launched at a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in Celestial Black, Sea Green, and Sky Blue colours on Flipkart and Samsung online store from 12pm today.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White colour options. It is now available on Flipkart and Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core and carries a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 850 SoC, along with 4GB RAM. Samsung has offered up to 128GB of onboard storage, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, along with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Samsung Galaxy F12 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F02s runs on Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Display that brings 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM.

The phone also comes with the triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy F02s that supports 15W fast charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India, Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications, Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India, Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Alibaba Says Does Not Expect Material Impact From $2.75-Billion Antitrust Fine

Samsung Galaxy F12 First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Galaxy F02s Also Available: Price, Specifications, Offers
