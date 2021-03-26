Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F02s Price in India Tipped to Start From Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s is likely a rebranded version of Galaxy M02s or Galaxy A02s.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 March 2021 11:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy F02s Price in India Tipped to Start From Rs 8,999

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As per Google Play Console listing, the Samsung Galaxy F02s features an HD+ display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s may be offered in two variants

Samsung Galaxy F02s India prices have been revealed. The rumoured smartphone will allegedly be priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant, and the price of the 4GB + 64GB storage version has been set Rs. 9,999. The upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant was previously spotted on the Google Play Console listing with specifications similar to Samsung Galaxy M02s, that is also a rebranded version of Samsung Galaxy A02s in some markets outside India.

The alleged prices of the smartphone's variants were tweeted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on March 25. As per the shared screenshot of a listing, the 3GB RAM variant of the Galaxy F02s has model number E025FE and the 4GB RAM version has E025FF model number. In the Google Play Supported Devices list, the Samsung smartphone was spotted with SM-E025F model number and a02q codename.

As mentioned, the Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M02s, or the Galaxy A02s. Samsung launched the Galaxy M02s in India with a 6.5-inch (720x1,560 pixels) HD+ waterdrop-style notch display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU. There's up to 4GB of RAM on board and up to 64GB of internal storage.

These specifications match the ones with Galaxy F02s on the Google Play Console listing. As per the listing, the phone runs on Android 10 and features an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It also hints that the handset may be powered by the Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. Furthermore, the Galaxy A02s was also launched with similar specifications. So, it can be speculated that the Galaxy F02s could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M02s, or the Galaxy A02s. The company hasn't officially announced any information on the Galaxy F02s yet.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy F02s Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
