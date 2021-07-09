Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12 smartphones were launched in 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 July 2021 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12 come in two storage variants each

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12 are budget-friendly devices
  • Samsung is yet to comment on the increase in prices of these smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in August

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy M02s, and Samsung Galaxy A12 have received a price hike in India. All three Samsung smartphones are now Rs. 500 more expensive across their variants. Samsung has not issued an official statement announcing the increase in prices, but the new prices of all three handsets are now reflecting on the Samsung India website. It is being speculated that the price hike is due to the global chip shortage that has affected almost all big manufacturers. Samsung launched Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s, and Galaxy A12 as budget-friendly devices in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy F02s price in India

Samsung Galaxy F02s has received a price hike of Rs. 500. The smartphone is offered in two storage variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The price, at launch for the former was Rs. 8,999 that now costs Rs. 9,499. The latter, priced at Rs. 9,999 at launch, is now be available for Rs. 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy M02s price in India

Samsung Galaxy M02s when launched was priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. This variant is now available, after a hike of Rs. 500, for Rs. 9,499. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was priced at Rs. 9,999 at launch, is now available for Rs. 10,499.

Samsung Galaxy A12 price hike in India

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available in two storage variants — 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 4GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 13,999 at launched. Both variants, after the hike of Rs. 500, are now available for Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.

In other Samsung-related news, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has allegedly leaked in a 360-degree render ahead of its launch. It shows that the upcoming Fan Edition (FE) smartphone is very similar in design to the vanilla Galaxy S21, as is the case with Samsung's FE smartphones. It is expected to launch in August.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Satvik Khare
